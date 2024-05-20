Moroccan tank platoon returns from training exercise in Tantan

A tank platoon from the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces returns from a bilateral training exercise at Tantan Training Camp, May 24, Tantan, Morocco, part of African Lion 2024. This year marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.24.2024
Location: TAN TAN, MA