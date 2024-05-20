Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moroccan tank platoon returns from training exercise in Tantan [Image 3 of 4]

    Moroccan tank platoon returns from training exercise in Tantan

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    A tank platoon from the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces returns from a bilateral training exercise at Tantan Training Camp, May 24, Tantan, Morocco, part of African Lion 2024. This year marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 06:57
    Photo ID: 8431350
    VIRIN: 240524-A-EK137-6053
    Resolution: 4145x1926
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: TAN TAN, MA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moroccan tank platoon returns from training exercise in Tantan [Image 4 of 4], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tanks
    Army Reserve
    AfricanLion
    Tantan
    StrongerTogether
    653rd Regional Support Group

