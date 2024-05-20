Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024

A U.S. Army paratrooper, assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard conducts a static line jump out of a C-130H3 Hercules as part of a combined airborne operation with the 2e Brigade d’infanterie Parachutiste (2e BIP), Moroccan Royal Armed Forces during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL 24) at Ben Guerir Air Base, Morocco, May 20, 2024. The training provided realistic and collaborative readiness training during AL 24, the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

Date Taken: 05.20.2024