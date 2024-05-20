Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024 [Image 5 of 9]

    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024

    KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MOROCCO

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A member of the 2e Brigade d’infanterie Parachutiste (2e BIP), Moroccan Royal Armed Forces pulls his parachute in after landing during a combined airborne operation conducted with the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard at African Lion 2024 (AL24) near Ben Guerir Air Base, Morocco, May 20, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 04:51
    Photo ID: 8431269
    VIRIN: 240520-F-MO337-2006
    Resolution: 4996x3324
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024
    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024
    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024
    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024
    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024
    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024
    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024
    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024
    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130
    Airborne
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    AL24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT