    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024 [Image 1 of 9]

    Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024

    KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MOROCCO

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    The 2e Brigade d’infanterie Parachutiste (2e BIP), Morocco Royal Armed Forces, Moroccan Royal Armed Forces and the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National guard conduct a combined airborne operation during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) at Ben Guerir Air Base, Morocco, May 20, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 04:51
    Photo ID: 8431265
    VIRIN: 240520-F-MO337-2001
    Resolution: 5712x3800
    Size: 713.55 KB
    Location: KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

