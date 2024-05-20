Partnership Airborne at African Lion 2024

The 2e Brigade d’infanterie Parachutiste (2e BIP), Morocco Royal Armed Forces, Moroccan Royal Armed Forces and the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National guard conduct a combined airborne operation during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) at Ben Guerir Air Base, Morocco, May 20, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

