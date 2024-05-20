USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

240526-N-AR554-1192 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2024) Sailors prepare an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, for launch off the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 26. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

