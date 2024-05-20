240526-N-AR554-1265 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2024) Sailors prepare an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, for launch off the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 26. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 03:00 Photo ID: 8431214 VIRIN: 240526-N-AR554-1265 Resolution: 3701x2467 Size: 849.18 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.