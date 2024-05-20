Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week 24: Venice Beach

    VENICE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Bruin Largent 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division Band give a public performance as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week at Venice Beach Skatepark in Venice Beach, California, May 25, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bruin Largent)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week 24: Venice Beach, by Cpl Bruin Largent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    band
    CNRSW
    LAFW2024
    bringingitalltogetherinla

