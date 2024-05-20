LA Fleet Week 24: Venice Beach

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division Band give a public performance as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week at Venice Beach Skatepark in Venice Beach, California, May 25, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bruin Largent)

