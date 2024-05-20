US Navy Band Commodores Brass Band performs at the Hometown Holidays Memorial Day Weekend Music Fest

240525-N-SJ665-1003 Rockville, MD (May 15, 2024) Musician 1st Class Thomas Eby, South Bend, Ind., Chief Musician Jonathon Barnes, Dundalk, Md., and Musician 1st Class Benjamin Ford, Coatesville, Penn., perform with the US Navy Band Commodores Brass Band for the Hometown Holdays Music Fest. The Commodores perform at events in the DMV year round. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

