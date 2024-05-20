Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conduct Replenishment at Sea [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conduct Replenishment at Sea

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240525-N-HT008-1318 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 25, 2024) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jazmin Rodriguez, from Ontario, California, performed duties as a phone-talker during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 25. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 21:24
    Photo ID: 8431076
    VIRIN: 240525-N-HT008-1318
    Resolution: 6299x4199
    Size: 970.01 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ONTARIO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conduct Replenishment at Sea [Image 11 of 11], by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

