USS Ralph Johnson Conduct Replenishment at Sea

240525-N-HT008-1274 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 25, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct a replenishment-at-sea in the North Pacific Ocean, May 25. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN