Operation MWR Brings Andy Grammer, Walk The Moon to Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 25, 2024) - Walk The Moon performs on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field May 25, 2024 in Yokosuka, Japan. The band followed Andy Grammer to play for one hour including two of their most popular hits, "Shut Up And Dance" and "One Foot," as part of the Operation MWR Tour. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

