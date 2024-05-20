Operation MWR Brings Andy Grammer, Walk The Moon to Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 25, 2024) - Andy Grammer performs on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field May 25, 2024 in Yokosuka, Japan. Grammer came on before Walk The Moon to play for one hour including two of his most popular hits, "Keep Your Head Up" and "Honey, I'm Good," as part of the Operation MWR Tour. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

