    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation MWR Brings Andy Grammer, Walk The Moon to Yokosuka [Image 3 of 9]

    Operation MWR Brings Andy Grammer, Walk The Moon to Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.25.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 25, 2024) - Andy Grammer performs on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field May 25, 2024 in Yokosuka, Japan. Grammer came on before Walk The Moon to play for one hour including two of his most popular hits, "Keep Your Head Up" and "Honey, I'm Good," as part of the Operation MWR Tour. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 19:22
    Photo ID: 8430956
    VIRIN: 240525-N-FG395-1308
    Resolution: 4141x3106
    Size: 10.39 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation MWR Brings Andy Grammer, Walk The Moon to Yokosuka [Image 9 of 9], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Concert
    Navy Entertainment
    Andy Grammer
    Operation MWR

