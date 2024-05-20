USO Serves Food to Sailors and Marines During Los Angeles Fleet Week

240523-N-RD316-3002 LOS ANGELES (May 23, 2024) USO volunteers prepare to serve food to Sailors and Marines during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marissa A. Johnson)

