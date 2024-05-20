Magician Performs for USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors During Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024

240523-N-RD316-1028 LOS ANGELES (May 23, 2024) Paul Green, a magician, performs for Sailors assigned to Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marissa A. Johnson)

