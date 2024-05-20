Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Magician Performs for USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors During Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    Magician Performs for USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors During Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs 

    Navy Region Southwest

    240523-N-RD316-1018 LOS ANGELES (May 23, 2024) Paul Green, a magician, performs for Sailors assigned to Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marissa A. Johnson)

    This work, Magician Performs for USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors During Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN70
    USNAVY
    CSG1
    CNRSW
    #LAFW2024
    #BringItTogetherInLA

