    George Washington Conducts a Replenishment-at-sea [Image 3 of 4]

    George Washington Conducts a Replenishment-at-sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Russell 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors man the phone-end-distance line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 25, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)

    CVN 73
    Nimitz-class
    Replenishment-at-sea
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 24

