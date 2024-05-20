Electronics Technician 2nd Class (SW/AW) Cherokee M. Morning, from Newburgh, New York, assigned to combat system’s CS-5 division, solders electronic equipment aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway, May 25, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Travis S. Hanes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 18:57 Photo ID: 8430924 VIRIN: 240525-N-QA070-1020 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 974.31 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, George Washington Sailors repair electronic equipment [Image 3 of 3], by SN Travis Hanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.