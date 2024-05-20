Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Sailors repair electronic equipment [Image 2 of 3]

    George Washington Sailors repair electronic equipment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Travis Hanes 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Electronics Technician 2nd Class (SW/AW) Cherokee M. Morning, from Newburgh, New York, assigned to combat system’s CS-5 division, inspects electronic equipment aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway, May 25, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Travis S. Hanes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 18:59
    Photo ID: 8430923
    VIRIN: 240525-N-QA070-1023
    Resolution: 4796x4000
    Size: 922.09 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Sailors repair electronic equipment [Image 3 of 3], by SN Travis Hanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Sailors repair electronic equipment
    George Washington Sailors repair electronic equipment
    George Washington Sailors repair electronic equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Electronics
    CVN73
    Maintenance
    USNavy
    USSGW
    SouthernSeas2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT