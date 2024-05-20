French Service Member attends the Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment Close Quarters Battle Course

A U.S. Marine with Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment, fires a M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle in a room clearing exercise during Close-Quarters Battles course at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, April 23, 2024.During the CQB course, students learn specialized marksmanship, tactics and techniques used in CQB operations, such as navigating and clearing rooms, stairways, hallways, and different obstacles within a confined environment. Upon graduation, MCSFR Marines are qualified in close-quarters battle and eligible for additional testing to join the Recapture Tactics Teams located at Naval Weapons Station Bangor, Washington and Naval Weapons Station Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Servante R. Coba)

