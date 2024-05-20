US Navy Sailors and Marines visit the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (May 24, 2024) - Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Rear Adm. Wesley McCall and Kathy Roth-Doquet, CEO, Blue Star Families, pose for a photo with U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines after closing the market at the New York Stock Exchange during Fleet Week New York, May 24. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

