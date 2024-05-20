Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Sailors and Marines visit the New York Stock Exchange [Image 2 of 4]

    US Navy Sailors and Marines visit the New York Stock Exchange

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (May 24, 2024) - Head of Corporate Affairs of the New York Stock Exchange Josh King speaks to U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines during a reception at the closing bell ceremony during Fleet Week New York, May 24. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 15:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Sailors and Marines visit the New York Stock Exchange [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FWNY24
    FWNY2024

