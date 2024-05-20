Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry [Image 8 of 9]

    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) prepare cargo from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit for embarkation onto Harpers Ferry at Puerto Princesa Port, following the completion of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum on Palawan, Philippines, May 24, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 10:35
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    TAGS

    Logistics
    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

