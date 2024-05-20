U.S. Marines assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) prepare cargo from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit for embarkation onto Harpers Ferry at Puerto Princesa Port, following the completion of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum on Palawan, Philippines, May 24, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 10:35 Photo ID: 8430682 VIRIN: 240524-M-YF186-1273 Resolution: 5957x4255 Size: 3.36 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.