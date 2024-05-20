Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Marine Forces Reserve leads combat lifesaver exchange in Senegal [Image 7 of 9]

    US Marine Forces Reserve leads combat lifesaver exchange in Senegal

    DODJI, SENEGAL

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Ricky Gavilan 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Luke Larios, U.S. Marine Forces Europe and Africa, and a member of the Senegalese Armed Forces practice transporting a casualty as part of a combat lifesaver exchange course during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24), Dodji, Senegal, May 22, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ricky Gavilan)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 06:50
    Location: DODJI, SN
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

