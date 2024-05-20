US Marine Forces Reserve lead combat lifesaver exchange in Senegal

A Senegalese Armed Forces medic translates medical instructions from U.S. Navy Corpsman 1st Class Warren Gallaspy, medic, U.S. Marine Forces Reserve, as part of a combat lifesaver exchange class during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24), Dodji, Senegal, May 21, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ricky Gavilan)

