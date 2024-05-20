US Marine Forces Reserve lead combat lifesaver exchange in Senegal

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nickolas Perry, medic, U.S. Marine Forces Europe and Africa, attempts to move U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nicole Wilt, medic, U.S. Marine Forces Europe and Africa, to show the Senegalese Armed Forces techniques to transport a casualty as part of a combat lifesaver exchange course during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24), Dodji, Senegal, May 22, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ricky Gavilan)

