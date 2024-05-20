240525-N-OE145-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) Chief Operations Specialist Anthony Coye, from The Colony, Texas, monitors a radar screen in the combat direction center aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors monitor radars in the combat direction center [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.