    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors monitor radars in the combat direction center [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors monitor radars in the combat direction center

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240525-N-OE145-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) Chief Operations Specialist Anthony Coye, from The Colony, Texas, monitors a radar screen in the combat direction center aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 02:03
    Photo ID: 8430474
    VIRIN: 240525-N-OE145-1040
    Resolution: 6937x4630
    Size: 895.11 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Operations
    CVN 76
    Radar
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CDC

