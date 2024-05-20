3rd MLR demonstrates small unmanned aircraft systems with PMC

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan AlejoLopez, a small unmanned systems operator with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, demonstrates the capabilities of the Skydio X2D Unmanned Aircraft System with Philippine Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 10, 4th Marine Brigade, for exercise Littoral Zone Reconnaissance Cobra during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Naval Base Camilo Osias, Philippines, May 23, 2024. LZR Cobra is a bilateral command post exercise between the U.S. Marines with 3rd MLR and the Philippine Marines with the Coastal Defense Regiment and 4th Marine Brigade aimed at enhancing interoperability, refining tactics, techniques, and procedures, and supporting combined and joint force maritime domain awareness. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaylen Davis)

