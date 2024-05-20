Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLR demonstrates small unmanned aircraft systems with PMC [Image 4 of 8]

    3rd MLR demonstrates small unmanned aircraft systems with PMC

    PHILIPPINES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jaylen Davis 

    3rd Marine Division     

    Philippine Marine Corps Cpl. Kenneth Pacsual with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, 4th Marine Brigade, handles a Skydio X2D Unmanned Aircraft System alongside U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan AlejoLopez, a small unmanned systems operator with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, for exercise Littoral Zone Reconnaissance Cobra during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Naval Base Camilo Osias, Philippines, May 23, 2024. LZR Cobra is a bilateral command post exercise between the U.S. Marines with 3rd MLR and the Philippine Marines with the Coastal Defense Regiment and 4th Marine Brigade aimed at enhancing interoperability, refining tactics, techniques, and procedures, and supporting combined and joint force maritime domain awareness. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaylen Davis)

    This work, 3rd MLR demonstrates small unmanned aircraft systems with PMC [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jaylen Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACDC
    3d MLR
    3d LCT
    Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum
    LZR Cobra
    Littoral Zone Reconnaissance

