Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024: Beckmen YOLA

U.S. Navy Musicians, a part of Navy Band Southwest, conclude their performance as an outreach opportunity at Beckmen YOLA Center as during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Danser)

