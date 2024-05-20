Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024: Beckmen YOLA [Image 1 of 7]

    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024: Beckmen YOLA

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Danser 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Ryan Snell, Navy Band Southwest, speaks to the children at Beckmen YOLA Center as an outreach opportunity during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Danser)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    VIRIN: 240523-N-KD380-2011
