LA Fleet Week 2024: Fullerton Neighborhood Activation

Nicholas Dunlap, mayor of Fullerton city’s District 2, front row, second from right, and U.S. service members pose for a group photo following an event celebrating LA Fleet Week in Fullerton, California, May 24, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

