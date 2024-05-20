Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week 2024: Fullerton Neighborhood Activation [Image 8 of 9]

    LA Fleet Week 2024: Fullerton Neighborhood Activation

    FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Becerra, a recruiter at recruiting substation Fullerton, left, Nicholas Dunlap, the mayor of Fullerton city’s District 2, center, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eric LaClair, the visual information officer for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, right, pose for a group photo following an event LA Fleet Week in Fullerton, California, May 24, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 19:52
    Photo ID: 8430299
    VIRIN: 240524-M-YD788-1142
    Resolution: 5933x3955
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: FULLERTON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week 2024: Fullerton Neighborhood Activation [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Elliott Flood-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #CVN70
    Marines
    USNAVY
    #CNRSW
    #LAFW2024
    #CSGI

