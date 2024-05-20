PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducts routine underway operations. Higgins is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 19:30 Photo ID: 8430293 VIRIN: 240525-N-ZS816-1002 Resolution: 2976x1984 Size: 795.91 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.