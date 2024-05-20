PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducts routine underway operations. Higgins is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 19:30
|Photo ID:
|8430291
|VIRIN:
|240525-N-ZS816-1010
|Resolution:
|2976x1984
|Size:
|559.77 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
