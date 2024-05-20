Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 National Police Week [Image 6 of 7]

    2024 National Police Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 81st Security Forces Squadron and the Office of Special Investigations participate in a 5K Ruck in support of National Police Week at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 17, 2024. National Police Week offers honor, remembrance and peer support while allowing law enforcement, survivors and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 16:56
    Photo ID: 8430106
    VIRIN: 240517-F-TI822-1128
    Resolution: 4982x3321
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 National Police Week [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    2024 National Police Week

