    NMCB 11 Community Relations in Rota, Spain [Image 3 of 3]

    NMCB 11 Community Relations in Rota, Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    ROTA, Spain (May 22, 2024) - U.S. Navy Builder 3rd Class Samuel Czeipiel, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, applies tile adhesive during a community relations project for the Association of People with Disabilities in Rota, Spain, May 22, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    This work, NMCB 11 Community Relations in Rota, Spain [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    seabee
    comrel
    spain
    Rota
    NMCB 11

