NMCB 11 Community Relations in Rota, Spain

ROTA, Spain (May 22, 2024) - U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Jackson Moomey, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, spaces tiles during a community relations project for the Association of People with Disabilities in Rota, Spain, May 22, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 Location: ROTA, ES