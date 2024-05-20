Walter Reed celebrates Memorial Day at the USO with a barbecue for servicemembers, staff and veterans. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Jesse Sharpe.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 13:35
|Photo ID:
|8429657
|VIRIN:
|240524-N-BB552-1056
|Resolution:
|1814x1207
|Size:
|665.6 KB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Memorial Day Celebration [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS
