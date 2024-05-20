Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Memorial Day Celebration [Image 1 of 3]

    Walter Reed Memorial Day Celebration

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    Walter Reed celebrates Memorial Day at the USO with a barbecue for servicemembers, staff and veterans. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Jesse Sharpe.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 13:35
    Photo ID: 8429652
    VIRIN: 240524-N-BB552-1055
    Resolution: 1207x803
    Size: 443.95 KB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Memorial Day Celebration [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

