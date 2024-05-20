Yorktown, Va. (May 22, 2024) Commander Kurt Davis, Executive Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, presents a Flag Letter of Commendation to CS3 Jennifer A. Potrykus, assigned to NWS Yorktown’s Scudder Hall Galley. The letter was presented during an all-hands awards event held at the installation’s Nelson Chapel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 12:35
|Photo ID:
|8429464
|VIRIN:
|240522-N-TG517-4636
|Resolution:
|3611x2967
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, May 2024 All Hands Award Quarters event at NWS Yorktown [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
