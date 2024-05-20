Yorktown, Va. (May 22, 2024) Commander Kurt Davis, Executive Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, presents a Flag Letter of Commendation to YNSN Ibrahim Comara. The letter was presented during an all hands awards event held at the installation’s Nelson Chapel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8429461
|VIRIN:
|240522-N-TG517-4996
|Resolution:
|4306x3515
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, May 2024 All Hands Award Quarters event at NWS Yorktown [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
