NEW YORK (May 23, 2024) Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly thank the Navy Band Northeast during NBC’s “Today Show” as part of Fleet Week New York, May 23. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco)

