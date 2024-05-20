Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Today Show

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (May 23, 2024) Craig Melvin greets U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines during NBC’s “Today Show” as part of Fleet Week New York, May 23.Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco)

    This work, Today Show [Image 8 of 8], by SA Alexander Casco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NYFW
    NYFW 2024

