NEW YORK (May 23, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors hold up a sign during NBC’s “Today Show” as part of Fleet Week New York, May 23. . Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco)

