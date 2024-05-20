NEW YORK (May 23, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors hold up a sign during NBC’s “Today Show” as part of Fleet Week New York, May 23. . Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 10:24
|Photo ID:
|8429129
|VIRIN:
|240523-N-QF111-2010
|Resolution:
|4157x2771
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Today Show [Image 8 of 8], by SA Alexander Casco, identified by DVIDS
