U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Engineer Benoit Versieux rides in a jeep during a World War II reenactment in the Ardennes region of Belgium in 2013. (Photo by Severine Niessens)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2013
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 09:23
|Photo ID:
|8429068
|VIRIN:
|130101-A-A0949-3456
|Resolution:
|683x847
|Size:
|101.15 KB
|Location:
|BASTOGNE, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Benoit Versieux [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Benelux Spotlight: Benoit Versieux
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT