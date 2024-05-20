Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Benoit Versieux [Image 3 of 3]

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Benoit Versieux

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    01.01.2013

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Engineer Benoit Versieux rides in a jeep during a World War II reenactment in the Ardennes region of Belgium in 2013. (Photo by Severine Niessens)

    guide
    WWII
    military
    USAG Benelux
    armynewswire
    battlefield sites

