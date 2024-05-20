U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Engineer Benoit Versieux poses for a photo during a tour of World War II battle sites in Bastogne, Belgium with U.S. Soldiers and Belgian reenactors. (Photo Courtesy of Benoit Versieux)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 09:23
|Photo ID:
|8429067
|VIRIN:
|210101-A-A0949-6668
|Resolution:
|1070x804
|Size:
|259.11 KB
|Location:
|BASTOGNE, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
USAG Benelux Spotlight: Benoit Versieux
