U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Engineer Benoit Versieux gives a tour of battle sites in Bastogne, Belgium to U.S. Soldiers dressed in World War II uniforms after reenactment activities. (Photo Courtesy of Benoit Versieux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 09:23 Photo ID: 8429066 VIRIN: 210101-A-A0949-1879 Resolution: 1070x1426 Size: 196.68 KB Location: BASTOGNE, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Benoit Versieux [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.