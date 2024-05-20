Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins’ Information Protection Office: On guard 24/7

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Richard Popkin, left, Robins Information Protection Office Counter-Insider Threat Security specialist, tests a fingerprint scanner at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 15, 2024. Background checks are important for protecting national security because they help ensure trustworthiness and reliability of government workers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 08:53
    Photo ID: 8429046
    VIRIN: 240515-F-MW167-1002
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robins’ Information Protection Office: On guard 24/7, by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    AFLCMC

