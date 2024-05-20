Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th (Polish) Air Cavalry Brigade Leader Engagement [Image 11 of 11]

    25th (Polish) Air Cavalry Brigade Leader Engagement

    POLAND

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jordan Beagle 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    On May 23, 2024, leaders of Task Force Archangel, Maj. Roger Willett, Maj. Andrew Rebar, Maj. Marquarious Moore and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Alex Gernandt met with leaders of the 25th Polish Air Cavalry Brigade. During the meeting, the 25th ACB talked about their mission, capabilities, and recently acquired AW149 aircraft.

    The purpose of this meeting was to identify opportunities to increase interoperability, readiness, team cohesion, and war-fighting proficiency.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Aviation
    Strongertogether
    DutyFirst
    AboveTheFirst

