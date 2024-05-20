25th (Polish) Air Cavalry Brigade Leader Engagement

On May 23, 2024, leaders of Task Force Archangel, Maj. Roger Willett, Maj. Andrew Rebar, Maj. Marquarious Moore and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Alex Gernandt met with leaders of the 25th Polish Air Cavalry Brigade. During the meeting, the 25th ACB talked about their mission, capabilities, and recently acquired AW149 aircraft.



The purpose of this meeting was to identify opportunities to increase interoperability, readiness, team cohesion, and war-fighting proficiency.

